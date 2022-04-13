The death of a Telus worker yesterday has police investigating.

Police say it happened along Crowsnest Highway 3 west of the BC-Alberta border around 12:30 p.m. while the worker was raising utility lines for a very large load being hauled to a local coal mine

The worker reportedly fell 30 feet to the ground and was taken by ambulance to the Crowsnest Pass Health Centre in Blairmore, Alberta where he succumbed to his injuries.

It was found that electrocution may have been a factor.

“This is an unfortunate event that will affect many people. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family,” said Cst. Debra Katerenchuk of the Elk Valley RCMP.

Police said no further details will be provided as it’s an active investigation.