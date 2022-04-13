News Cranbrook RCMP investigating ‘brazen’ theft of trailer SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff April 13, 2022 (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP) The Cranbrook RCMP is looking for a trailer allegedly stolen from the 300-block of Celia Road in Cranbrook. Police say the owner had left her home and sometime between 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m, someone hooked up the trailer and drove away. Surveillance video showed a blue Ford pickup driving away with the trailer. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489- 3471. Tags: CranbrookRCMP