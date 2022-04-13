The Cranbrook RCMP is looking for a trailer allegedly stolen from the 300-block of Celia Road in Cranbrook.

Police say the owner had left her home and sometime between 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m, someone hooked up the trailer and drove away.

Surveillance video showed a blue Ford pickup driving away with the trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489- 3471.