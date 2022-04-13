News James White Park reopens to public SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff April 13, 2022 (Photo by MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) James White Park and area trails in Fernie are re-opened to the public after a blocked sanitary sewer line closed the park late last month. City staff said the blockage caused the discharge of untreated waste and it was closed to ensure the health and safety of the public. Crews were able to repair the blocked line and a wastewater specialist determined there was no risk. All barricades have been removed. Tags: Fernie