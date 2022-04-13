A number of capital works projects are set to begin in Cranbrook this spring and summer.

Phase one of reconstruction work on 4th Street North will begin this week.

City staff say work will include a full reconstruction of road, water, sanitary sewer and stormwater infrastructure.

A $2.97 million contract was awarded to Copcan Civil LP.

Phase two of the Mount Royal Rehabilitation program is expected to begin in either May or June.

It involves rehab work and resurfacing of the remaining major failure areas of Mount Royal Ridge and Mount Royal Drive.

The project was awarded to BA Blacktop at a cost of $466,906.

“We’ve seen some significant price increases for construction work that are being felt by all municipalities,” said Mike Matejka, manager of roads and infrastructure in a release.

“These price increases are more volatile for certain materials and types of work, however, all indications from the civil construction industry suggest these prices won’t be coming down any time soon and may in fact continue, therefore, we are recommending moving forward with our high priority and critical infrastructure upgrades.”

There will be a full replacement of the pressure reducing valve building at Wildstone.

City staff said there will be some major water disruptions, but the city will have plans in place to minimize the impact to residents.

Other projects awaiting tender include paving on sections of Larch Drive, Slater Road, 12th Street North and Willowbrook Drive.

Rehabilitation work will be underway in July and August around Joseph Creek from 15th Avenue South and 1st Street South for flood mitigation.

“Construction costs and tender prices will continue to be monitored very carefully to ensure best value is being provided for our tax dollars,” says Matejka.

“The infrastructure planning and delivery process will continue to focus efforts on project efficiencies related to construction materials and methods, such that our infrastructure investments continue to have significant and lasting impacts.”

A full reconstruction of road and water services for 12th Avenue South between 2nd and 3rd Street South is currently in the planning stages.

City staff said this project may not be completed this year.