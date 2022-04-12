News CVSAR helps find overdue hiker SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff April 12, 2022 (Supplied by Columbia Valley Search and Rescue) The Columbia Valley Search and rescue were called out on Monday morning to locate an overdue hiker near Steamboat Mountain. SAR officials said the subject was found safe and was in good spirits despite spending a night out in their vehicle. They said road conditions get tricky in the spring with the freeze overnight and thaw during the day. They recommend checking road conditions and packing extra supplies in your vehicle.