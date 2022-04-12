Two men and a woman were arrested for reportedly breaking into mailboxes in Fairmont Hot Springs, Windermere and Invermere on Saturday.

Police said the three suspects were seen trying to break into a mailbox in Spillimacheen and took off in a black Mitsubishi SUV.

They were quickly located by the Golden RCMP.

Police officials said the vehicle was stolen out of Calgary and evidence of mail theft was located inside.

All three suspects were arrested for possession of stolen property.

The investigation is still underway.