Over the next six weeks, the District of Invermere will be flushing the community water system and residents may notice some discolouration.

District staff say the program is done twice a year to maintain the quality of the water supply.

There may be some short interruptions to your water service.

Discoloured water can be fixed by running the cold tap until it runs clear.

But staff say you should immediately notify the municipal office if there are persistent discolouration or odour problems.