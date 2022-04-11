Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for a Jaffray man with an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Police officials said Jeret Evan Gorrie is wanted on a province-wide unendorsed warrant for failing to comply with a probation order.

RCMP describes Gorrie as 41 years old, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with balding hair and blue eyes.

“Anyone with any information on the current whereabouts of Jeret Evan Gorrie is urged to contact their local police or if necessary 911,” said Cranbrook RCMP officials.

You can also call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.