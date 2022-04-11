Crews will start preparing for construction work at a site along 4th Street North in Cranbrook.

Workers with Copcan Civil LP started setting up signs, doing survey layout work and finding utility locations through the project location limits on Monday.

The 4th street reconstruction project will span a stretch of road between 17th Street to Victoria Street.

Construction is planned to officially begin on April 18.

Officials said work will impact traffic flow with shifted two-lane traffic and, at times, single-lane alternating traffic.

Access to homes and businesses will remain open, but some delays may happen.