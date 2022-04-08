Invermere will be hosting an information session later in April for residents to learn about the District’s transportation master plan.

District officials said the updated plan will help guide future decisions regarding all forms of transportation in the community.

“The update will include a more wholistic transportation approach, considering recommendations outlined in the Joint Active Transportation Plan,” said Invermere staff. “Transportation is an essential part of everyday life, affecting our community’s health, environment, and economy. An efficient transportation network allows people and goods to safely move in and around Invermere.”

Residents are invited to learn about the draft transportation master plan through the online session.

The seminar will be held on April 27th from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and a registration link can be found below.

More: Invermere Transportation Master Plan