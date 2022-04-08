Residents are being asked to remove winter adornments from Cranbrook’s Westlawn Cemetery to keep them from being damaged during spring and summer maintenance.

City officials said the deadline for removing winter adornments is March 15th, but a grace period is in place until after Easter weekend.

The cemetery is maintained year-round, but city staff begin routine growing operations once the snow melts and grass begins to grow.

“A winter cross may be placed in the cemetery to help residents locate a plot in the snow, however, they are required to be removed by March 15 of each year, according to the City’s cemetery bylaw,” said city staff. “Artificial flowers may also be placed in an authorized flower container at a plot from November 1 to March 15, or they can be placed year-round in the Mausoleum.”

Cranbrook officials said fresh-cut flowers, wreaths and natural floral offerings are allowed, but they will be removed by a caretaker after seven days as part of routine maintenance.