NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh credited his party for the Liberal’s pledge for universal dental care in Thursday’s budget.

That was a major pillar in the NDP’s supply and confidence agreement with the minority Liberals, meant to prop up the Liberals on budgets and confidence votes through to the next election in 2025.

But, in a tweet, Singh says he is disappointed in the Liberal’s failure to tackle the climate crisis and to fund healthcare. He says he will hold the Trudeau government accountable.

Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says this budget is an NDP budget and is funded by Canadians suffering from inflation. She says Canadians need a break and they “didn’t get one today from the NDP-Liberal budget.”

