Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision along Highway 93/95 near Fort Steele that left three people with serious injuries on Wednesday.

Cranbrook RCMP, BC Highway Patrol and Emergency Services were called out to the area just before 1 p.m.

RCMP officials said a red pickup truck with three people inside rolled off the highway, ejecting one of the passengers.

According to police, officers determined that the driver, a man in his 30s, was impaired. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and complied with a blood demand.

The passenger who was ejected from the truck, a local woman in her 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries. Police officials say she was taken to the hospital for treatment and her condition has since improved.

A woman in her 50s who remained inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

All occupants of the vehicle are East Kootenay residents.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but believe impaired driving and excessive speed were the leading factors of the crash.

According to police, the crash happened on a straight stretch of road and weather conditions in the area were clear.

“Police urge all drivers to obey speed limits, drive sober, wear seatbelts and drive distraction-free every time you get behind the wheel,” said BC Highway Patrol officials.

Anyone with information or dashboard camera footage is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP or BC Highway Patrol.