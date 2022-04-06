Two planned burns are scheduled for tomorrow in Premier Lake Provincial Park and the other near the Canadian Rockies International Airport.

The first burn will cover approximately 1.6 hectares in the Quartz Lake area of the park.

BC Wildfire Service officials said smoke will be visible from Skookumchuck, Wasa and to drivers on Highway 93/95.

They said the burn will help restore forest health and reduce the risk of wildfires in the area.

The goal is also to enhance the wildlife habitat, particularly for elk and mule deer.

The second burn near the airport was supposed to happen last week but was postponed due to high winds.

City of Cranbrook staff said it will cover a 22-hectare parcel straddling the road entrance to the airport.

Smoke will be visible from Cranbrook, ʔaq’am, and Kimberley.