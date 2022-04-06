The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) has launched a new fund that will be used to help out Cranbrook’s homeless population.

The Addressing Homelessness Fund will provide annual grants to non-profit groups that support people in Cranbrook who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

CFKR staff said the first grant will be given out in 2023 and worth an estimated $5,000.

“Homelessness is a complex, multi-faceted issue, and it’s affecting our community in many ways,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director. “CFKR is honoured to establish this fund to support the compassionate, evidence-based support that our local non-profits are providing to community members who are affected by homelessness.”

Non-profit groups can apply for the fund during the CFKR’s annual granting process between Jan. 1st and Feb. 15th of each year.

CFKR officials said the fund was created using money that was raised for the planned Salvation Army homeless shelter project, which began around 2009 through a community coalition.

According to the CFKR, the Salvation Army confirmed that the project would not go through in 2020, but they agreed that the funds should still be used for a similar purpose.

“We would like to share our heartfelt appreciation with each and every person and business who donated to this cause over the years, including past events such as the Stone Soup Challenge and Miracle on Baker Street,” said Wray. “We are very pleased that we can now put these funds to good use in our community.”

Donations to the Addressing Homelessness endowment fund can be made below.

