City of Cranbrook street sweeping crews are now sweeping in Zone 2b from 11th Street South to 19th Street South, between 4th Ave. S./Larch Drive to 14th Avenue South for the next few days.

City staff are asking residents to make every effort to park off street on all these streets for the next week.

They said they will keep updating the public as they move to different areas.

Street sweeping will continue at regular intervals through the spring and summer months ahead of major events and through the fall as well.