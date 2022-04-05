Construction crews are gearing up for a busy season in Sparwood as two major projects and several smaller ones will get underway in the coming weeks.

District of Sparwood staff said substantial work will start on Red Cedar Hill to address ongoing erosion and settlement issues caused by an unknown water source.

According to staff, the project is anticipated to prevent future sloughing and road degradation.

Red Cedar Hill will be closed from mid-April until September while work is going on.

“Although this project will impact one of our highly utilized streets, it is of critical importance,” said Sparwood Mayor David Wilks. “If we don’t do anything, the hill will continue to further degrade, causing serious problems in the future.”

The project will also include the replacement of the existing concrete curb and gutter to address road grade and walkway development.

A new 2.5-metre paved path will also be built on the north side of the road while the sidewalk on the south side will be removed.

Residents will also see the start of Centennial Square renovations this summer.

District staff said work will transform the space into a safe, accessible, and family-friendly plaza.

The square will be torn down and converted into a fully re-designed park, which will include trees, planters, green space, seating, an outdoor fire pit and string lights.

“Council is really excited to see this project begin. It is a combination of a couple of years of work from concept plans, to public consultation, and amending the design based on what we heard from the public,” said Wilks. “We definitely focused on the needs of the community, to provide a gathering space that can be utilized by people of all ages and abilities, as well as the wants, which includes parking and green spaces where people can sit and relax.”

Public works crews will begin removing existing fixtures and furnishings from the square before the project officially kicks off in early May.

District staff said both projects will cause significant impacts on traffic and pedestrian routes. Updates on road closures, detours and other activities will be regularly sent out throughout the duration of both projects.

“We are acutely aware of the effects these projects will have on traffic flow, as well as all of the elements related to construction work. Mayor and Council request patience and understanding from residents as we face short term inconvenience for the long-term benefits of these important projects.”

District staff said more information will be coming regarding several smaller projects scheduled for the summer.