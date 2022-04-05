If you’re looking to install a rain barrel on your property, you may be able to get some help from the City of Cranbrook.

The 2022 rain barrel rebate program offers 100 rebates at $50 each, with a maximum of one rebate per household.

City staff say applying doesn’t guarantee a rebate, as they’ll be processed on a first come first serve basis.

Having a water barrel will come in handy in the summer when restrictions are issued.

It will reduce the need to use treated water on lawns or gardens.

To qualify for the rebate, you must own an existing residential building with a valid occupancy permit.

You’ll also need to be within Cranbrook city limits and connected to the city’s water system.

MORE: Rebate Application Forms (City of Cranbrook)