Police in the Columbia Valley responded to a number of thefts from unlocked vehicles, three stolen bikes and a stolen vehicle last Monday.

RCMP officials said police were called on Monday, March 28th about three unlocked vehicles being rummaged through some time overnight in the Invermere area.

According to police, a wallet, two purses, a backpack and a set of binoculars were among the stolen items. Some of the stolen credit cards were used in Calgary that same day.

That same night, three mountain bikes were stolen from a garage on 12th Avenue. RCMP describes the bikes as a blue Santa Cruz, a red Norco Sight and a black and gold Norco Challenger.

On that same Monday, a white 2016 Jeep Cherokee was stolen from a property on 10th Avenue. The Jeep had BC license plate G-D-8-8-2-J at the time it was stolen.

Police are reminding you to remove any valuables from your vehicle and keep it locked, along with locking up your home, garage or any sheds.

Anyone with information about the thefts or the stolen items can be called into Columbia Valley RCMP.