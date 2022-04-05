Water testing undertaken by the City of Cranbrook has turned up a leak in the Highlands school area.

City officials said crews will be working on repairs throughout the day on Tuesday.

Residents south of 7th Street South in the Highlands area will have significantly reduced water pressure with some periods of no water at all throughout most of the day.

Residents in the area may notice some discoloured water once service is restored. City officials ask that you run your cold water taps until the water comes out clear.