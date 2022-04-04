News Columbia Valley Search and Rescue recovers injured hiker SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff April 4, 2022 (Photo supplied by Columbia Valley Search and Rescue) A hiker with an injured leg was saved by Columbia Valley Search and Rescue on Friday. SAR officials said the team was called out in the afternoon to the Wilmer Wetlands, south of Radium Hot Springs. Crews were able to reach the hiker, who had suffered an injury to their lower leg. The person was extracted on foot on a wheeled stretcher before being handed over to BC Ambulance Service for further treatment. Tags: Columbia Valley