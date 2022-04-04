The 2022 U13 tier 4 championship was underway in Mission from Mar. 20-23, with the Windermere Valley Minor Hockey Association coming out on top.

Laura Kipp, a parent with the team, said the team was strong in every game.

“It was just an unbelievable tournament for all of them. They did exactly what their coaches asked of them, just to play really strong and hard, as a team and to stay out of the penalty box.”

Their great team play was apparent on the box score as they remained undefeated.

“They didn’t lose a game the entire time they were there and actually only had nine goals scored on them in their six games,” added Kipp.

They beat Nelson 4-1 in their first game, a 7-2 win over Whistler in the next game, 9-2 against Kitimat and a 6-2 win over Summerland in the final game.

They also received the fair play award for the most sportsmanlike team.