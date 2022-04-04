Work can now begin on a storm sewer relining project starting on Tadanac Boulevard and ending near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Moyie Street.

The project will improve existing pipes in the area

City of Kimberley staff said pipes are showing significant deterioration, with areas being rusted through.

The budget for the project is $320,000.

A contract worth $254,721.10 was awarded to Mar-Tech Underground Services Ltd for the relining.

Mayor Don McCormick said it was nice to see multiple bidders for the contract.

“It’s really good to see three solid responses to the tender. We’ve seen tenders come through in the past where we’ve had one response, which makes us a little bit nervous.”

The remaining money will be used by city crews to replace infrastructure such as manholes.

The project is expected to wrap up by the end of September.