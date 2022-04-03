My Community Now Heidi Romich, Cranbrook Business Person of the Year SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff April 3, 2022 Heidi Romich Cranbrooks Business Person of the Year (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com) Cranbrook’s Business Person of the Year Heidi Romich, (The Heid Out Restuarant and Fisher Peak Brewing Co.) also earned Business of the year for 16 plus employees. She spoke with 107.5 2-day FM station manager Jason Caven. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Heid-Out-Win-Heidi.mp3 Anthony Parker, Broadstreet Properties, Title Sponsor, speaking with 107.5 2-day FM morning show host Dennis Walker. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Anthony-Parker-Broadstreet-Properties-speaking.mp3