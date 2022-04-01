Cranbrook’s public washrooms will be opening in late April to help accommodate residents’ enjoyment of the community’s outdoor spaces.

City officials said staff are waiting until later in the month as temperatures at night can still dip below freezing, which can damage water lines.

“Until overnight temperatures regularly stay above freezing, our washroom facilities in these spaces remain closed,” said city officials.

The only outdoor public washrooms the City has open year-round are the facilities in Rotary Park, which are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday and the washrooms on the west side of Idlewild Lake, at the base of the sledding hill.

The City expects that all public washroom facilities in Cranbrook’s parks will be open for the season by the end of this month.