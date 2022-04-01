Carter Beston-Will, a former forward for the Columbia Valley Rockies, will be coaching in England for at least another three years in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

Beston-Will joined the Sheffield Steelers as an assistant coach back in 2019 and signed a three-year extension last week.

He joined the team at the same time as head coach Aaron Fox and in their first year with the Steelers they secured the 2020 Challenge Cup.

“I’ve been impressed with them since the day they arrived here, their work ethic is second to none and their ability to build competitive and exciting teams is there for us all to see,” said Tony Smith, team owner, in a release.

“I look forward to a long-term future with them both and wish them well for the remainder of the season.”

With just 10 games remaining, the Steelers are in a battle with the Belfast Giants to see who will win this years’ championship.

Beston-Will played 60 games for the Rockies between 2016 and 2019, tallying 28 points.