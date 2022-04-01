Production schedules at Canfor sawmills in western Canada will be reduced as of Monday for at least four weeks.

According to reports, the cutback in hours at the Elko sawmill would reduce the standard five-day production week down to four days.

Canfor officials pin the cutbacks on the cumulative effects of the ongoing global supply chain crisis.

“We are experiencing extreme supply chain challenges that are significantly impacting our operations and it has become imperative to reduce operating schedules to address our unsustainable inventory levels. said Don Kayne, Canfor president and CEO. “We regret the impact that the reduced operating schedules will have on our employees, contractors and communities and we will make efforts to mitigate the negative effects.”

The changes will start on Monday, April 4th and remain in effect for at least four weeks.

Company officials said Canfor will make adjustments to their operating schedules as the supply chain situation changes.

“We will continue to leverage our global operating platform to minimize disruptions in supply to our customers,” said Kayne.

Canfor operates two sawmills in the East Kootenay: one in Elko and one in Radium Hot Springs.