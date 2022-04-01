The Village of Canal Flats. (Supplied by Columbia Basin Trust)

The Canal Flats Shore to Shore pathway will begin construction this summer.

In Monday night’s meeting, the Village council awarded the contract for Phase 2 of the project to Gally Equipment Services out of Cranbrook.

According to Canal Flats staff, construction will include a pathway from the Kootenay River to Columbia Lake, allowing residents to walk or bike to Tilley Memorial Park.

The $770,000 is mostly funded by grants, with about $150,000 coming from Village of Canal Flats’ Gas Tax infrastructure money and some from prior years’ surplus.

Staff said three grants have provided a large portion of funding:

Columbia Basin Trust: $461,300.

BC Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program: $109,205.

BC Catalyst Fund – administered through Kootenay Rockies Tourism: $50,000. $22,750 has been previously spent on engineering design.



Officials with the Village of Canal Flats said this is one of several construction projects going on in the community this year, including a new childcare centre in the downtown area.