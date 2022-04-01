News Columbia Basin Trust provides $1.7M for climate projects SHARE ON: My East Kootenay Now Staff, staff April 1, 2022 The City of Kimberley will implement an organics-diversion project with support from the Trust. (Photo submitted by Columbia Basin Trust) The Columbia Basin Trust will fund eight projects to help communities become more climate-resilient. “People, groups and communities throughout the region are committed to becoming more climate resilient, and we’re here to support their efforts,” said Katie Kendall, senior manager, special initiatives in a news release. “These projects focus on actions in anticipation of, and in response to events, trends or opportunities related to climate change.” These projects are receiving over $1.7 million. Here are some of them. A focus on clean energy and retrofits Many people and communities in the Columbia Basin are looking to shift to cleaner energy, reduce their energy use and increase the comfort of their homes, the Trust says. To help this happen, the Community Energy Association is offering community workshops to highlight clean-energy and energy-efficiency options for residents. It is also hosting training opportunities for local tradespeople, contractors and post-secondary students to support growing interest for building retrofits. “This project will increase the ability of Basin residents to understand their options and access skilled expertise to undertake retrofit and clean-tech projects,” said Jessica Martin-Thompson, climate initiatives specialist. “It will develop the skills and knowledge necessary for a climate-resilient and low-carbon future in the Columbia Basin.” Diverting organics Households in Kimberley will have a new and climate-friendly way to dispose of organic food and yard waste — through a city-wide organics collection program. The City of Kimberley’s program includes an education campaign to maximize participation and ensure people are collecting the right materials. “By diverting more than 767 tonnes of organics from the landfill, we’ll be contributing to a climate-resilient Basin — for example, by reducing the amount of greenhouse gas created by the landfill,” said Pamela Walsh, ,manager of community development and communications. “We will also teach residents about organics collection and the importance of composting to help mitigate the effects of climate change, to extend the life of our landfill and to create usable compost for our region.” The Regional District of Central Kootenay is also implementing a bear-safe collection service in rural areas and small towns, and providing education to households in the entire region about diverting organics. A full list of projects is below. Community Organization Project Name Description Amount Basin-wide Community Energy Association Kootenay Clean Energy Transition Launch a pilot to build workforce capacity for a clean-energy transition through training opportunities. $213,500 East and West Kootenay Living Lakes Canada Society Water Supply for Community Adaptation Launch a water-monitoring program in three pilot watersheds to enable local governments and First Nations to understand climate change impacts. $257,300 Kimberley City of Kimberley Kimberley Curbside Organics Collection Launch a composting collection service. $272,900 Nelson City of Nelson City of Nelson Pre-treated Organics Program Launch the pilot of a pre treated organics diversion program using on-site food waste recyclers. $198,750 Nelson Kootenay Carshare Cooperative Low Speed Electric Vehicles Pilot Launch a pilot to put two low speed electric vehicles on the streets for community use. $65,100 Rossland City of Rossland Rossland Home Energy Leadership Program Launch a pilot that aims to remove barriers to undertaking home retrofits by providing a “concierge service” to homeowners. $187,485 West Kootenay Regional District of Central Kootenay Bear Safe Curbside Organics Launch a bear-safe rural organics collection service. $454,800 West Kootenay Regional District of Central Kootenay Curbside Organics Program: Residential and Business Education Launch an education program for a new organics collection service $81,655