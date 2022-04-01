The City of Kimberley will implement an organics-diversion project with support from the Trust. (Photo submitted by Columbia Basin Trust)

The Columbia Basin Trust will fund eight projects to help communities become more climate-resilient.

“People, groups and communities throughout the region are committed to becoming more climate resilient, and we’re here to support their efforts,” said Katie Kendall, senior manager, special initiatives in a news release. “These projects focus on actions in anticipation of, and in response to events, trends or opportunities related to climate change.”

These projects are receiving over $1.7 million. Here are some of them.

A focus on clean energy and retrofits

Many people and communities in the Columbia Basin are looking to shift to cleaner energy, reduce their energy use and increase the comfort of their homes, the Trust says.

To help this happen, the Community Energy Association is offering community workshops to highlight clean-energy and energy-efficiency options for residents. It is also hosting training opportunities for local tradespeople, contractors and post-secondary students to support growing interest for building retrofits.

“This project will increase the ability of Basin residents to understand their options and access skilled expertise to undertake retrofit and clean-tech projects,” said Jessica Martin-Thompson, climate initiatives specialist. “It will develop the skills and knowledge necessary for a climate-resilient and low-carbon future in the Columbia Basin.”

Diverting organics

Households in Kimberley will have a new and climate-friendly way to dispose of organic food and yard waste — through a city-wide organics collection program. The City of Kimberley’s program includes an education campaign to maximize participation and ensure people are collecting the right materials.

“By diverting more than 767 tonnes of organics from the landfill, we’ll be contributing to a climate-resilient Basin — for example, by reducing the amount of greenhouse gas created by the landfill,” said Pamela Walsh, ,manager of community development and communications.

“We will also teach residents about organics collection and the importance of composting to help mitigate the effects of climate change, to extend the life of our landfill and to create usable compost for our region.”

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is also implementing a bear-safe collection service in rural areas and small towns, and providing education to households in the entire region about diverting organics.

A full list of projects is below.