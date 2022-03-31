Cranbrook RCMP is asking for help in the search of a man involved in an alleged assault outside of the Tamarack Centre.

According to police, officers were called to an alleged assault near a business on March 17th.

Police said witnesses saw two men yelling at each other. One man struck the other before he got into a vehicle and left the area.

The unknown man was described as standing between 5’8″ and 5’10”, about 40 years old and had a prosthetic right leg. He was last seen getting into a white SUV.

“We are hoping to speak with this individual to see what his version of events is”, said Cst Katie Forgeron.

Those with information are asked to call Cpl John Tent at 250-489-3471.