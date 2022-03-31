Local COVID-19 cases have risen slightly across most of the East Kootenay last week, with the most notable jump in numbers seen in the Cranbrook area.

The latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows infections reported between March 29th and 26th.

According to the BCCDC, the numbers in our region increased to 69 after 52 were reported the previous week.

This is the first region-wide increase after several weeks of a steady decline since mid-January.

The largest increase was seen in Cranbrook, where the area nearly doubles to 40 infections, from 21 the week prior (March 13th to 19th). This follows a number of weeks with steadily declining case numbers.

The Elk Valley had the next highest case numbers with 11, showing a small decline from 13.

Windermere reported nine new cases, up by two from the week before.

Kimberley only showed an increase of one after reporting six infections.

Creston remained the same, having reported two cases for its second consecutive week.

Lastly, Golden had one new infection, after the area had four cases the previous week.

According to the BCCDC, 62 people are being treated in hospitals within the Interior Health region as of March 30th, and six of them are in intensive care.