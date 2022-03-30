Columbia Valley RCMP arrested a man and a woman for allegedly stealing items from a Cranbrook grocery store.

On Friday, the Cranbrook RCMP asked the detachment to be on the lookout for the two suspects after they reportedly fled in a Volkswagen Golf.

A Columbia Valley officer recognized the two suspects and found them in Windermere.

Evidence of the theft was found in the vehicle.

Both suspects were released on conditions to appear in court on a later date.