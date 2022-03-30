The College of the Rockies will invite graduates from 2021 and 2020 to take part in the 2022 commencement ceremony.

College officials said this is to make up for the past two graduation events that were impacted by COVID-19 regulations.

“While we were able to provide virtual ceremonies for those graduates, they missed out on the full convocation experience of walking across the stage in front of family and friends,” said Robin Hicks, Vice President of academic and applied research “We are hopeful that many of those students will be able to join us, and the Class of 2022, to take part in a more traditional celebration of their accomplishments.”

College staff said accommodations will be made for returning students and guests in student housing.

The 2022 commencement ceremony will take place on Friday, June 10th at 1:30 p.m. in Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place.

