News BC Wildfire Service responding to early-season fire SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff March 30, 2022 (Supplied by Pixabay) BC Wildfire Service is reporting a wildfire near Mission-Wycliff Road between Cranbrook and Kimberley. It is believed to have started on Tuesday and appears to be person-caused. It is currently around 0.3 hectares in size. Crews were originally set to start a prescribed burn near the area today, but it was postponed due to wind. The fire is unrelated to the prescribed burn. Tags: BC Wildfire Service