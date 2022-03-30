Downtown businesses in Cranbrook wanting a seasonal patio will only need to apply once every three years thanks to a decision made by city council.

Cranbrook council approved a revision to the downtown patio bylaw during Monday night’s meeting.

Mayor Lee Pratt said this is in response to an anticipated patio license application backlog with the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB).

“Originally, it was set up so they had to apply every year. We set it up so it will be good for three years when they get a permit and they can serve liquor on them,” said Pratt.

According to Cranbrook staff, this will help ensure that money businesses invest into a patio can be paid back over a longer period of time.

“A three-year license of occupation (LOO) would strengthen their ability to recover the costs as patios have proven to increase the volume of patrons into their licensed areas,” said officials.

Pratt said more patios also help make Cranbrook’s downtown core a more vibrant place.

“People like to sit outside and have lunch or have a drink and visit. It just encourages people to come do that rather than be cooped up inside,” said Pratt.

On top of that, the City of Cranbrook has decided not to reinstate application fees for downtown seasonal patios to encourage more businesses to consider building one.