Longtime Cranbrook resident and city council member Wayne Price has announced he will be running for mayor this October.

“Subsequent to the mayor’s early notice that he’s going to be running for re-election, I felt compelled to confirm my intention of running for mayor as well,” said Price.

Price said he is just getting the word out now, but campaigning won’t start until much closer to the election.

He will be running against current mayor and incumbent Lee Pratt.