Key City Theatre, Cranbrook. ‘Raise the Curtain” night with a live performance by The Celtic Tenors who spoke to 2day-FM morning show host Dennis Walker in the Green Room prior to showtime. Thank You Matthew, Daryl and James. ( left to right in the photo )

The only tenor group with a truly global audience, The Celtic Tenors will give you a night to remember. Whether playing a neighbourhood cathedral or major concert halls in international cities like New York, Amsterdam or Shanghai, you are assured of a professional, sparkling and most of all, good humoured performance. They genuinely love what they do and you’ll see that shine through in each rendition of beautiful Celtic songs, exhilarating classics, a capellas and popular contemporary songs..

The Celtic Tenors, you’ll get more than a performance by world-class artists. You’ll enjoy an evening to savour and a night with tenors who despite their incredible success don’t take themselves too seriously!