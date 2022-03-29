The British Columbia Legislature in Victoria. (Supplied by B.C. Government)

B.C.’s Electoral Boundaries Commission is inviting the public to discuss work to determine boundaries in the next two provincial elections.

Tom Shypitka, MLA for Kootenay East, hopes the boundaries in rural districts will remain the same.

“These boundaries are important because each electoral district is represented by one elected representative in the BC legislature,” said Shypitka. “The Kootenays currently have four electoral areas, which all need to be preserved.”

The meeting is set for Tuesday, April 5th at 2 p.m. in Cranbrook’s Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort.

Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP by emailing info@bcebc.ca.