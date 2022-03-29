Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt announced in Monday night’s city council meeting that he will run for a third term in the upcoming municipal election.

Pratt said he wants to keep up the work he and city council have done to develop the community.

“I’m quite proud of what we’ve accomplished in the last seven and a half years. We have good momentum going for development and economic activity and I just want to continue down that path,” said Pratt. “I have a longer-term vision for the City of Cranbrook and I want to try to maintain that and keep it in council chambers, if possible.”

That vision, according to Mayor Pratt, is keeping up development and turning Cranbrook into a more desirable place to live.

“We are the gem of the Kootenays and we want to make sure we produce that and maintain it so the people who live here want to live here and have all the comfort and amenities available,” said Pratt.

Pratt was first elected as mayor in 2014 and has since served two terms.

B.C. residents will head to the polls on October 15th to vote in their local election.