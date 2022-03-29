The Cranbrook RCMP is on the lookout for a man who allegedly used a stolen debit/credit card.

“We received video surveillance of the person who used the debit/credit card and are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying him”, said Cst Katie Forgeron with the Cranbrook RCMP.

“If anyone is able to identify the person in the photo, we ask that they call the local office at 250-489-3471”.

On March 17, police got a call that a vehicle was broken into overnight.

Stuff was taken from the vehicle including the debit/credit card.

The card was then used at a local business.