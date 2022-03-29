The B.C. government is amending the Employment Standards Act around paid sick leave legislation after two issues were raised since it came into effect on Jan 1.

The first issue was that businesses were concerned about using the employment year instead of the calendar year when establishing sick leave.

Provincial officials said it was cumbersome since each employee would have a separate start date.

To make it more convenient, the act has been amended so the calendar year will be used instead.

Government officials said the second issue was that some employees were excluded from the full five paid sick days due to existing language in collective agreements.

The clause that relates to collective agreements is being amended to ensure paid sick leave applies to all workers in B.C.

The changes are expected to come into effect before the end of the current legislative session.