Controlled burn to take place near airport

Josiah Spyker, staff
March 28, 2022

The City of Cranbrook will be conducting a prescribed burn near the Canadian Rockies International Airport on Wednesday.

City staff said smoke should be visible from Cranbrook, Kimberley, and Fort Steele.

According to City staff, this work is part of a larger coordinated effort to protect communities and infrastructure.

The burn will only go ahead if the weather is good.