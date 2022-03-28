Crews with the City of Cranbrook will move wildfire mitigation work to Park Royal on Monday.

City officials said this follows the conclusion of work done in the Idlewild Park area on Friday.

Park Royal is the last of three city-owned properties the work is focusing on.

“These projects will be a combination of chainsaw and brush-saw operations resulting in piles of combustible vegetation being created in these parcels. Fire and Emergency Services will plan to burn these debris piles at a later date,” said Cranbrook officials.

Work is being completed through a partnership with the provincial government and FireSmart BC.

“While these efforts are not intended to eliminate wildfire in these areas, their main objective is to reduce the volume and density of combustible vegetation and provide a reduction in potential fire intensity should an ignition occur within them,” said the City of Cranbrook.

The public is asked to keep away from the area while work is underway to keep residents and contractors safe.