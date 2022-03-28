Tristan Self has been named the top goaltender for the KIJHL and Derek Stuart the coach of the year after previously winning the same awards for the Eddie Mountain Division.

The Dynamiters’ net-minder led the league in almost every category including a conference-leading 31-9-0-2 record including playoff games.

Self also had the best save percentage with .923 and was tied for the most shutouts with six.

Stuart was named the coach of the year after leading his team to their fourth consecutive Mountain Division title

“It’s always nice to get recognized by your other coaches,” said Stuart in a KIJHL release.

“Our division was the best in the league again so when your peers do a really good job with their own teams it makes the recognition a bit more meaningful in my opinion.”

He said he enjoyed watching the team get better as the season went on after an average start to the year.

“I’m most proud of the way this group of players has developed into a real team,” he said.

“Each one of them has made the team goals their top priority and they play for each other instead of themselves.”

Stuart said he’s grown a lot as a coach, especially with how he deals with on-ice officials.

He said he’s better at controlling his emotions now by accepting that the refs are just trying their best.