Kimberley Building Supplies Changing Ownership Dennis Walker, staff March 28, 2022 Kimberley Buildling Supplies Changing Ownership (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenay.com) Marie Kohlman ( L ), Jordan Torgerson ( R). Stan Cuthill and Marie Kohlman are retiring after nearly 30 years at the helm of Kimberley Building Supplies. A farewell celebration will be held April 1 and 2. Marie and new owner Jordan Torgerson talked to 107.5 2day-FM Morning Show hosting Dennis Walker. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/kim-build-staffing.mp3