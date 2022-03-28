The City of Kimberley is looking for qualified individuals, companies or non-profit societies willing to do landscape work at Cominco Gardens.

City officials said the Request for Proposals (RFP) is open until 2 p.m. on April 7th, with written questions welcomed until March 31st.

“Cominco Gardens is set on 5-acres with over 45,000 colourful flowers in bloom yearly. Surrounded by a canopy of mature trees, the site is often used for weddings and photo sessions and is of historical significance to Kimberley, boasting many visitors each year,” said Kimberley officials.

Kimberley Community Development Society took care of the gardens for a number of years, but the society is beginning to wind down and the city must seek alternate options for operating facilities owned by the municipality.

“The city thanks the Kimberley Community Development Society for their remarkable management of the facility for many years along with a dedicated team of gardeners and volunteers,” said Kimberley officials.

