Early this morning, members of the Panorama Fire Department responded to a call from a local hotel.

“When we arrived on scene, the alarms were going off and there was an electrical odour and smoke in the building,” says Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Drew Sinclair.

“With the support of the Resort staff, we evacuated occupants in the affected building and completed a room-to-room search.”

RDEK officials said they quickly found the location and found it was electrical in nature.

The building was ventilated before guest were allowed to return.

“The Fire Department wishes to thank Panorama Mountain Resort; Safety Services, Maintenance and Staff for their quick actions in evacuating and supporting guests as well as isolating the electric feed to the appliance in question,” says Sinclair.

“In addition, we would like to thank the affected guests for their timely compliance with the evacuation and patience during ventilation of the building.”

According to the RDEK, eight firefighters and four pieces of apparatus responded to the alarm.