Part of Fernie’s James White Park will be closed while crews deal with a sewer blockage that caused a discharge of untreated waste on Friday.

City of Fernie officials said crews are addressing the blocked line below Cokato Road, near Castle Mountain Road.

Staff said the southern portion of James White Park has been closed to the public to protect residents’ health and safety.

“Please avoid the area and respect all trail closures and signage as crews work to remove the blockage and respond to the related issues,” said the City of Fernie.