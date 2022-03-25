Is that the smell of Spring in the air? No, it’s Kimberley’s bio-solids.

City of Kimberley staff said residents may notice an odour in the community, as containers of bio-solids at the plant are thawing.

In an effort to reduce existing stockpiles of bio-solids at the plant, Kimberley placed the bio-solids into holding containers that have remained frozen through the winter.

Thawing will help speed up the process but may increase some odours.

City staff said the remaining liquid will be returned to the wastewater treatment plant for treatment and the dried bio-solids will be trucked to the Central Landfill.

They say it will drastically reduce odours in the future.