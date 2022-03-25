The Cranbrook Community Forest Society and the Wildhorse Cycling Club are asking residents to stay off of muddy paths until they dry out.

Signage may be in place in certain areas, but residents are asked to make an effort not to rut out the trail or damage the areas around the trail.

The trail building group is made up entirely of volunteers and this year they’re looking to focus their efforts on maintenance and expansion of the multiuser trails in the community instead of repairs.